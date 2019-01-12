Sweden’s Stina Nilsson has continued her strong sprint form on the International Ski Federation Cross Country World Cup circuit this season by winning the short format once again in Dresden.

On a course built on the banks of the River Elbe the 25-year-old Pyeongchang Olympic champion claimed the top prize in a Swedish clean sweep, with a time of 3min 48.49sec

Her compatriot Maja Dahlqvist finished second just 0.24 seconds back, while Jonna Sundling came home in third, 0.54 behind.

Nilsonn entered today’s race having also won both sprint stages of the 2019 Tour de Ski and the event in Davos as well, meaning she has now won four World Cup sprint races in a row.

Unsurprisingly, she tops the sprint standings by some way on 386 points, 166 points ahead of Dahlqvist in second.

Overall, however, Norway’s Tour de Ski champion Ingvild Flugstad Østberg continues to lead, on 1152 points.

In the men’s race, Norway’s two-time world junior champion Sindre Bjoenestad Skar claimed victory in 3:25.94.

He beat Russia’s Gleb Retivykh and another Norwegian, world junior champion Erik Valnes, who finished 0.11 and 2.83 seconds behind respectively.

Otepaa in Estonia is set to host the next World Cup events, for both men and women, on January 19 and 20.