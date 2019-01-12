World number one Steve Guerdat of Switzerland is set to compete in front of a home crowd at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Jumping World Cup Western European League leg in Basel.

Guerdat will compete in the 10th leg of this season's FEI Jumping World Cup Western European League tomorrow, in front of home support at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

The London 2012 gold medallists currently leads the overall World Cup standings with 58 points and looks certain to gain a place at the FEI Jumping World Cup Jumping Final in Gothenburg in April with 40 points normally enough to qualify.

Success in Basel tomorrow will only increase his chances, with second place Daniel Deusser of Germany not competing.

Guerdat was named as the world number one earlier this month, topping the FEI jumping rankings for the first time in six years.

Switzerland's Martin Fuchs is expected to challenge compatriot Steve Guerdat at the FEI Jumping World Cup event in Basel, with Fuchs winning the title last year ©Getty Images

He is expected to be challenged tomorrow by compatriot Martin Fuchs, winner of the 2018 leg in Basel and who will be looking to retain his title.

Fuchs currently has 35 points in the overall standings, with another victory this year giving him 20 hlmann and Sweden's Peder Fredricson, who have all achieved 40 points in the standings, will also be competing tomorrow.

It was Ahlmann that triumphed at the ninth leg in Mechelen last month.

A total of 18 riders in total qualify for the World Cup final on April 7.