Top seed Lin Dan battled past his compatriot Lu Guangzu to book his place in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Thailand Masters in Bangkok today.

The two Chinese players clashed in the semi-final stage of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event at the Indoor Stadium Huamark.

Lin, a two-time Olympic champion, appeared to have the upper hand in the contest as he clinched the opening game 21-11.

He was forced to play a decider as Lu hit back to win the second game by a convincing 21-6 score.

A close final game was ultimately won by Lin, who edged out his opponent 21-18 to secure a place in the final.

Lin is now set to face Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, who game from a game down to beat France’s Brice Leverdez 14-21, 21-10, 21-14.

Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani achieved the same feat to reach the women’s final, coming from behind to win 12-21, 21-19, 21-16 against Hong Kong’s Deng Joy Xuan.

Fitriani’s reward is a meeting with Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Ongbamrungphan emerged as the winner of an all-Thai semi-final against Pornpawee Chochuwong by a 21-10, 21-4 score.

Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani earned a place in the women's singles final ©Getty Images

In the women’s doubles competition, Thailand's Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taeattanachai combined impressively to beat Russia’s Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova 18-21, 21-12, 21-4.

The duo are now set to face China’s Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu after the fifth seeds won 21-18, 21-16 against Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen of The Netherlands.

Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han won an entertaining men’s doubles semi-final against Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

They lost the opening game but battled back to win 17-21, 21-13, 21-11.

Top seeds Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia advanced to the final with a 21-12, 21-10 win over Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito.

Malaysia’s Chang Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying progressed to the mixed doubles final following a 21-16, 21-15 success against Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Ng Tsz Yau.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taeattanachai won an all Thai semi-final 21-18, 21-16 over Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai.