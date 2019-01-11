China and South Korea have both sealed a place in the round of 16 at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates after beating The Philippines and Kyrgyzstan respectively today in Group C.

China guaranteed their place in the next round with a 3-0 win over the Philippines, while South Korea beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0.

It means both sides are on six points from two games and cannot be reached by either the Philippines or Kyrgyzstan, who are each on zero.

Two goals from Wu Lei and a late strike from Yu Dabao at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium saw China maintain their place at the top of the group on goal difference.

China initially struggled to settle into the match, and it was the Philippines who threatened to break the deadlock first in the 23rd minute.

Neat approach play from Patrick Reichelt and John Patrick Strauss set up Javier Patino, but his goalbound effort was blocked by defender Feng Xiaoting.

China eventually broke the deadlock though on 40 minutes when Wu Lei received a pass from Hao Junmin and finished nicely from 12 yards.

Having taken the lead, China started more strongly in the second half and doubled their lead in the 66th minute when Lei scored again following a free-kick.

Their third then came in the 80th minute when some hesitant defending from a corner helped Dabao head home.

With one goal and three points against Kyrgyz Republic; Korea Republic progress to the next round of the #AsianCup2019



South Korea had a less comfortable time of it, edging past their opponents with a solitary goal scored by Kim Min-Jae.

In the 41st minute the central defender managed to leave his marker at a corner and guide in a header at the near post.

The South Koreans could have had at least three more goals but a combination of good defending and some awful finishing ensured the match stayed 1-0.

In the 60th minute a perfect last ditch challenge from Kyrgyzstan's captain Valeri Kichin prevented what would have been a clear goal scoring chance for Koo Ja-Cheol.

Seven minutes later a free header six yards out from Korea's striker Hwang Ui-Jo hit the cross bar and bounced down onto the line before being cleared and, then in the 76th minute, Kyrgyzstan's goalkeeper Kutman Kadyrbekov parried a cross into the path of Hwang Hee-Chan, who with an open goal gaping from seven yards, could only direct it onto the crossbar.

In the day’s other game defending champions Australia saw of Palestine in Group B 3-0, to gain their first win of the tournament.

Goals from Jamie Maclaren, Awer Mabil and Apostolos Giannou at the Rashid Stadium mean Australia now sit second behind Jordan, who are already though to the next round, with one group game remaining.

To guarantee their spot in the last 16 they will have to beat Syria in their final game, though a draw or even a loss could still be enough to see them through as one of the best third placed teams, depending on what happens elsewhere.