Takeru Otsuka of Japan qualified in first for the men's slopestyle finals of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup in Kreischberg following his victory at Secret Garden in China.

The 17-year-old qualified for the men's finals from heat two at the snowboard slopestyle World Cup event in Kreischberg with 85.35 points.

He had previously triumphed in the slopestyle FIS Snowboard World Cup season opener at Secret Garden in December.

The top three from both heats at the competition qualified for the finals, with Chris Corning qualifying in first from heat one with 82.41 points.

Ryan Stassel of the United States, Sweden's Niklas Mattsson, Italy's Loris Framarin and Norway's Mons Roisland were the remaining four competitors to qualify for the final.

Those that finished from fourth to eighth place in both heats are due to compete in a semi-final tomorrow.

Austria's Anna Gasser was first in the women's qualification slopestyle at the FIS Snowboard World Cup in Kreischberg with Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka, the winner in Secret Garden last month, second ©Getty Images

Austria's Anna Gasser finished first in the women's qualification, scoring 85.83 points in front of a home crowd.

In second and third were Japan's Reira Iwabuchi and Miyabi Onitsuka with 82.05 and 81.08 points respectively.

Onitsuka had been victorious at Secret Garden, with Iwabuchi finishing as runner-up, and their qualification places suggest they will be challenging Gasser for the title.

With only one heat in the women's event, Norway's Silje Norendal, Cheryl Maas of The Netherlands and Sina Candrian of Switzerland will join the top three in the final tomorrow.