Norwegian pair Ingvild Flugstad Østberg and Johannes Høsflot Klaebo will look to build on their Tour de Ski triumphs tomorrow when the International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup circuit continues in Dresden.

The German city is set to host the 10th World Cup event of the season, starting with men’s and women’s individual sprint action tomorrow before team sprint races go ahead on Sunday (January 13).

The races will be held on a 800 metre track in the city centre on the bank of the River Elbe in front of the Semperoper opera house with capacity for 4,500 spectators.

After both winning five of the seven stages on the Tour de Ski, two-time Olympic gold medallist Østberg and triple Olympic champion Klaebo each lead the overall World Cup standings for women and men respectively going into Dresden

Klaebo especially as a strong history in the sprint event and so will be confident of continuing his winning streak tomorrow.

Last year's men's race in Dresden was won by Italy's Federico Pellegrino ©Getty Images

Having won both team and individual sprint gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the 22-year-old also won every sprint stage of the Tour de Ski, meaning he will surely be the overwhelming favourite for tomorrow’s race.

Last year however Klaebo was beaten in Dresden by Italy's Federico Pellegrino.

In the women's event, Østberg is not such a sprint specialist as Klaebo, and so may face stiff competition from others, including Sweden’s Stina Nilsson.

The 25-year-old is the reigning Winter Olympic sprint champion and, like Klaebo in the men’s, she won both sprint stages of the recent Tour.

The defending champion on the women's side, however, is not Nilsson, but her compatriot Hannah Falk.