Austria’s Marcel Hirscher will be looking to increase his advantage in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup standings when Adelboden in Switzerland plays host to the tour's latest stop this weekend.

The seven-time overall World Cup champion recovered from a disappointing seventh-place finish in Oslo to win in Zagreb on Sunday (January 6).

It gave the reigning giant slalom and combined Olympic champion a 30th win in World Cup slalom events, adding to his incredible list of accolades.

He arrives in Adelboden with a massive 345-point lead in the overall World Cup standings, sitting on 776.

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen is second on 431 points, while Austria’s Max Franz is third with 408.