Austria’s Marcel Hirscher will be looking to increase his advantage in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Skiing World Cup standings when Adelboden in Switzerland plays host to the tour's latest stop this weekend.
The seven-time overall World Cup champion recovered from a disappointing seventh-place finish in Oslo to win in Zagreb on Sunday (January 6).
It gave the reigning giant slalom and combined Olympic champion a 30th win in World Cup slalom events, adding to his incredible list of accolades.
He arrives in Adelboden with a massive 345-point lead in the overall World Cup standings, sitting on 776.
Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen is second on 431 points, while Austria’s Max Franz is third with 408.
A giant slalom event is scheduled for tomorrow and will be followed by a slalom competition on Sunday (January 13).
Hirscher also leads the World Cup standings in giant slalom with 440 points and in slalom with 336.
St Anton in Austria had been scheduled to host a women’s FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event this weekend, but it has been cancelled due to heavy snowfall.
The downhill race has been re-scheduled to be held in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which along with Milan is bidding to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, on January 18.
The FIS has said that information about the possible replacement of the super-G race will be communicated as soon as it is available.