International Luge Federation (FIL) World Cup leader Johannes Ludwig of Germany will be looking to get back on track in the competition after a disappointing result in Königssee last week.

Ludwig is currently leading the overall rankings in the men's FIL World Cup but only achieved 21 points at last week's event in Königssee.

Participants only competed in one run after snowfall made it dangerous to do a second, with Ludwig finishing 20th in the completed run.

The top spot in the overall standings has now become closely contested, with Ludwig on 441 points, Russia's Roman Repilov just behind him with 413 points and Austria's Wolfgang Kindl third on 404 points.

The German will now be looking to consolidate his lead at the next World Cup event, due to start tomorrow at the Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Sports Track in Latvia.

Germany's Natalie Geisenberger is leading in the women's competition with 612 points but will be challenged by her compatriot Julia Taubitz, winner of the event in Königssee to close in on Geisenberger with 595 points.

Summer Britcher of the United States is currently in third with 415 points.

In the doubles event, Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany will be aiming for their fourth consecutive World Cup victory.

The pair currently lead the overall standings with 625 points.

Their compatriots Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt and Austria's Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller are in joint second place with 516 points.

It will be the 26th FIL World Cup event held at the Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Sports Track, which will host the sport if Stockholm's bid to stage the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is successful.

A total of 110 athletes from 23 countries are expected to compete in this weekend's competition.

The doubles and women's competition are scheduled to take place tomorrow and the men's and team relay events will take place on Sunday (January 13).

In positive news for luge fans, Russian rider Victoria Demchenko was discharged from hospital earlier this week after crashing in Königssee.

Demchenko flipped over while entering a turn and hit her head against the track, knocking herself unconscious.

She was taken to hospital but later discharged with mild concussion.