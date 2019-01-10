Paris 2024 organisers have targeted Games that "makes us proud" with 2,024 days to go until the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Many have taken to social media to celebrate the landmark, including the official Olympics account, the French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the French Open, whose Roland Garros venue will host tennis at the showpiece event in five years’ time.

For its part, Paris 2024 tweeted: "2,024 days before the opening of #Paris2024!

"It's up to us to create Games that make us proud.

"Let's go!"

J-2024 avant la cérémonie d’ouverture de #Paris2024 ! A nous de jouer pour créer des Jeux qui nous rendent fiers 🇫🇷. Let’s go ✋! #EnRoutePourParis2024 pic.twitter.com/e3EuLliqu3 — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) 10 January 2019

In November, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach gave his strongest hint yet that the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024 could be held in the centre of the city - claiming it would be a "dream".

The concept of a city centre Opening Ceremony had previously been suggested but was given extra impetus at October's Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, where Argentine organisers adopted the idea.

In the same month that the Youth Olympics were held, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet expressed confidence that the venue plan for the Olympics and Paralympics will remain the same but refused to rule out further changes if they can be justified from a cost and legacy standpoint.

Alterations to Paris 2024's venue master plan, including the use of a new facility for judo and wrestling, were approved by the IOC Executive Board.

It came as part of an attempt from organisers to reduce costs after concerns of a spiralling budget for the Games in the French capital surfaced earlier last year.