The World Karate Federation (WKF) has published a photo book documenting their 2018 World Championships in Madrid.

Fans can now "relive all the excitement" from the event, it is claimed.

"All the action, the celebrations, all the winners and the information of the historic Championships are showcased in this essential document for all karate fans," a WKF statement said.

The photo book has been produced by the WKF's media department and has 54 pages.

It can be accessed here.

The World Championships in the Spanish capital was the 24th edition of karate's flagship event.

Competition took place between November 6 and 11 at the WiZink Center.

Japan finished top of the medal table with four golds, four silver and two bronze.

Iran came second with seven medals - two golds, one silver and four bronze, while France's two golds placed them third.

Karate is currently preparing for the sport's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.