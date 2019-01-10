International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient has announced that he has been appointed to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board.

The 45-year-old joins World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) head Francesco Ricci Bitti as ASOIF representatives on the Board.

He confirmed the appointment in a tweet from his personal account, but there has been no official announcement from either WADA or the UCI.

insidethegames has contacted both for comment.

The 38-member Foundation Board is WADA's supreme decision-making body.

It is composed equally of representatives from the Olympic Movement and Governments.

"Delighted to have been appointed to the @Wada_ama Foundation Board and to be able to contribute towards the fight against doping," Lappartient, who was elected UCI President in September 2017, tweeted.

"It is recognition of the UCI's leadership role within this field."

In October, WADA President Sir Craig Reedie rejected a call from the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) - a union which includes seven of the 18 UCI WorldTour teams - for his resignation, insisting he will remain in the post until his term ends at the end of 2019.

The MPCC seeks to defend the image of cycling through "transparency, responsibility and mobilisation of its members".

The group, led by Roger Legeay, released an open letter following their General Assembly on October 24 which called for the WADA President to quit.

Among the grievances listed were WADA's handling of the controversial Chris Froome case, tramadol not being added to the prohibited list, the reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, a supposed lack of independence and progress concerning Operation Puerto.

The MPCC had publicly declared its backing for Lappartient before the 2017 UCI Presidential election, after the Frenchman pledged to introduce a ban on both corticosteroids and tramadol.

The UCI is due to introduce its own test for tramadol this year.