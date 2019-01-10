Ukraine's Mariana Shevchuk has been named as the Best Powerlifter of 2018, the sport's governing body World Para Powerlifting has announced.

The 22-year-old gained the award after winning gold at the 2018 European Open Championships in Berck-sur-Mer in France, breaking the women's under-55 kilograms world record in the process.

Anyone could vote for their winner across World Para Powerlifting's social media feeds, with Sheychuk receiving the most votes.

Colombia's Jhon Castaneda finished second in the running, having won the men's over-107kg continental title with an American record of 212kg on home soil in Bogota.

Congratulations to Mariana Shevchuk! Her world record lift from the European Championships was a stand-out performance. She wins the votes and is named Best Powerlifter of 2018! 🏆@ukrparalympic | #parapowerliftinghttps://t.co/6a8uKJUnts pic.twitter.com/yMvRZpEje7 — Para Powerlifting (@Powerlifting) January 9, 2019

Finishing third was Iran's Siamand Rahman.

The man known as the world's strongest Paralympian comfortably won the men's over-107kg title at the 2018 Asia Oceania Championships with a lift of 285kg.

Fourth was Egypt's Sherif Osman, who defended his African title in Algeria with a 206kg lift in the men's under-59kg class.