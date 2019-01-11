The Olympic Planning Committee of the United Arab Emirates National Olympic Committee (UAE NOC) has held discussions on all its reports and activities from recent times.

It was with the aim of enhancing various achievements and examining plans and results of the Sports Federations' participation, based on the reports submitted by the Olympic Technical Committee.

The meeting was organised by the Olympic Planning Committee at the premises of the UAE NOC in Dubai.

Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, vice-president of the Olympic Planning Committee, chaired the meeting in the presence of Mohammed bin Darwish, executive director of the UAE NOC, Rashid Al Mutawa, Hamda Al Qubaisi and Adel Al Sayed, the rapporteur of the Committee.

The participants were briefed on the suggestions and recommendations of the Olympic Creativity Laboratory of the Planning Committee on the proposal to classify and identify its results in support of the UAE NOC’s strategy.

The strategy includes 10 pillars, including the sports evaluation, promotion of sports activities and performance of athletes, renewal and support of partnerships, community programmes, promotional and sports materials, health culture, qualification of sports personnel and decisions in support of the implementation of recommendations.

The Olympic Planning Committee commended equestrian rider Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, who won the UAE's first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal by taking individual jumping silver at Buenos Aires 2018 ©UAE NOC

The meeting discussed the final report of the sixth School Olympics and praised the efforts of the executive office and key partners, namely the Ministry of Education, Educational Zone, General Authority for Sport, Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the Sports Councils and Associations.

Also stressed was the need to streamline the student improvement, whether it be technical, administrative or organisational aspects.

The Olympic Planning Committee reviewed the participation report for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, where the UAE had its largest-ever delegation and collected 14 medals, including three golds, from participation across 20 individual and team sports.

It emphasises the need to adhere to the principle of participation for competition and achievement, and commended the achievement of equestrian rider Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi, who won the UAE's first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal by taking individual jumping silver at Buenos Aires 2018.

The meeting concluded with a review of the report on the UAE NOC’s participation in the 2018 Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly, which was held in Tokyo in November.

The 2019 National Olympic Academy programme, which will see 20 courses organised for administrative, technical and sports personnel from various concerned sports entities, was also reviewed.