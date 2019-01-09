A strategic merger between Switzerland-based Mitchell Communications Agency (MCA) and Stafford Sports Consulting has resulted in the creation of communications and event-management firm Mitchell Stafford Management (MSM).

MCA, launched last January by former International Olympic Committee (IOC) communications manager Andrew Mitchell, are said to have enjoyed a string of milestones in 2018.

These include being named communications agency for the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in May and the overseeing of communications for the debut of break dancing at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in October.

After holding senior positions with European Athletics and the European Broadcasting Union, Peter Stafford founded Stafford Sports Consulting in 2016.

"Excelling" in event management and the delivery of strategic projects with International Federations and private entities, Stafford Sports Consulting worked with a number of clients, including ski brand Salomon and more recently with the International Hockey Federation for the delivery of their Congress in India last November.

The merger of the two companies is aimed at giving existing and new clients stronger support and an expanded range of options.

"Our business philosophies are uncannily similar," Mitchell said of the two MSM co-founders.

"Our number one goal is to provide our clients with the best possible services, without compromise.

"We would have dismissed expansion outright if it had meant a dip in quality.

"On the contrary, we are very excited about the merger because it allows us to bring even more to the table with even greater gusto."

MCA was named communications agency for the European Olympic Committees, whose President is Janez Kocijančič, in May 2018 ©EOC

Stafford, who had taken on the role as managing director at MCA in August, added: "With all four of the EOC properties - the European Games, the Games of the Small States of Europe, and the winter and summer editions of the European Youth Olympic Festival scheduled to take place in 2019, it made sense to not only expand our operations but to enhance them.

"Our two companies complemented each other perfectly, and now as a single force we can offer our clients more with increased flexibility and the same level of commitment for which we are known."

Mitchell and Stafford are supported by three-time Olympic Alpine skier and communications expert Ana Jelušić Black as well as a team of consultants in Europe, Asia and North America.

Like its predecessors, MSM will continue to be based in the Olympic capital of Lausanne.

MCA replaced British-based Jon Tibbs Associates (JTA) as public relations consultants for the EOC.

JTA had assisted the EOC's communications drive over the 2015 European Games in Baku, as well as during their re-branding and logo launch in 2016.

Mitchell helped communications surrounding the Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games before leaving three years ago.

The IOC remains one of his clients along with the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

European Athletics, the World DanceSport Federation and the Pully Lausanne Foxes basketball club are also listed as clients.

Preparations for the second European Games in Minsk this year is the main area where MSM will be required to assist the EOC in the short term.