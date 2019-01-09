The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has announced a partnership designed to keep runners safe on the roads.

An agreement has been struck with the International Institute for Race Medicine (IIRM) which aims to ensure the "highest quality" medical support is available to the organisers of IAAF Label road races.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will "jointly develop training courses and seminars for medical directors of marathons and other endurance races over the next two years".

Regular seminars and educational courses will also be arranged.

IAAF Label road races groups together the world's leading events into an official international calendar.

"More people run than do any other sport combined on the planet, and tens of thousands of people participate in some of our road running events," said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

"We want to make sure that runners know which races are licensed by the IAAF so they can be sure they are good quality races that follow the governing body's guidelines.

"This agreement will help us to set further standards and share expertise with medical professionals working at endurance events all over the world.

The deal is designed at promoting athlete safety on the roads ©Getty Images

"We're delighted to tap into the extensive knowledge of the IIRM and we expect the outcome will be a safer environment for all participants in our sport, from casual runners to the very elite."

Members of the IIRM include medical directors of the world's largest marathons.

It is considered as the global expert body on medical science related to health and safety at endurance events.

"The International Institute for Race Medicine is immensely proud to be partnering with the IAAF to make endurance events safer for the athlete participants," said the chairman of the Board of IIRM, Stuart Weiss.

"It is a natural fit to add the broad medical expertise within the IIRM to the excellent work that is being done by the IAAF.

"Together, we can strive to keep endurance athletes safe and healthy, as well as those who compete in track and field championship events.

"We look forward to a long lasting collaborative relationship with the IAAF."