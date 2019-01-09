An arbitrator has overturned a sexual misconduct ban on taekwondo coach Jean Lopez, meaning his name has been removed from the United States Center for SafeSport's sanctioned list and that he is able to resume his role.

Lopez has been under investigation for sexual misconduct for the last three years, first by USA Taekwondo and then by SafeSport.

SafeSport declared Lopez permanently ineligible back in April after finding he had committed violations of sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct involving a minor.

The permanent ban was lifted and replaced by an interim restriction in August pending the arbitration hearing, which was held on December 27.

"He's happy," Lopez's attorney Howard Jacobs told USA Today Sports.

"He said all along that the allegations were false.

"He can get back to coaching now.

"That's a good development."

Heidi Gilbert, one of the women who accused Lopez of sexual abuse, was critical of the process.

"We've been guinea pigs through this whole process," she told USA Today Sports.

"SafeSport really hasn't had it together.

"I really hope that, in the future, this doesn't happen to other athletes who speak up.

"This is ultimately why people don't talk.

"People say, 'I'm scared to speak up'.

"This is why.

"It's sad they (the United States Olympic Committee) and SafeSport have done this to us."

A permanent ban against two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Steven Lopez was overturned by an arbitrator last month ©Getty Images

The decision comes less than a month after Lopez's brother, two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Steven, had a permanent ban against him overturned by an arbitrator after a lack of evidence was found to justify SafeSport's conclusion that he sexually abused a child.

Steven Lopez, who is also a five-time world champion, was originally declared permanently ineligible for sport in September.

At the time, SafeSport said there was a "preponderance of evidence" that he sexually abused family friend and fellow taekwondo athlete Nina Zampetti when she was 14.

It was alleged Lopez had groomed Zampetti after she and her family moved in next door in 1998, when she was 10, by buying her presents, holding her hand and having her sit on his lap.

Zampetti claimed the relationship became sexual four years later.

Steven Lopez has always denied the allegations and the ban was overturned on December 10 following an arbitration hearing.

Victim lawyer Steve Estey insists two of his clients, Gilbert and taekwondo champion Gaby Joslin, stand by claims that Jean Lopez raped them.

"We have a decision that is veiled in secrecy and was made behind closed doors," he said in a statement.

"There appears to be no transcript of the hearing.

"And the decision mailed to our clients contains no information as to why the decision was made to lift the ban.

"Heidi Gilbert stands by her claims made at a press conference in Washington D.C. with Senator Blumenthal.

"Gilbert stated in no unequivocal terms that Jean Lopez sexually molested and raped her twice.

"This is yet another example of the failure by SafeSport to protect athletes from sexual abuse.

"The SafeSport process would have cleared and reinstated Larry Nassar if his victims did not make themselves available for interrogation by the molester's lawyer.

"SafeSport is purposely exploiting loopholes to benefit the USOC money and medals mentality while completely disregarding athlete safety.

"Jean Lopez is the goose that lays the golden eggs for the US Olympic Movement.

"Without the Lopez family, sponsorship money for taekwondo would dry up.

"If Gilbert's testimony was not enough, taekwondo champion Gaby Joslin also identified Jean Lopez as her rapist at the same Washington D.C. press conference on October 3, 2018."