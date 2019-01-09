Construction on a crucial high-speed railway network linking Beijing and the Chongli District of Zhangjiakou, being built for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, is underway.

According to ecns, tracks have now been laid to the Chongli section of the railway.

"We are prepared to tackle both the technical challenges and the inclement weather," Cui Shuangjie, project manager of the Chongli railway, was reported as saying by the website.

It is estimated the laying of the track for the network, which organisers claim will reduce travel times between the Olympic and Paralympic Games venue hubs from more than three hours to just 50 minutes, will be completed by the end of May.

The adjusting of the track will then take place and is expected to last until July, with testing set to be held towards the end of the year.

What more excuse do you need? pic.twitter.com/Dl2kC2mi1a — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) December 24, 2018

Chinese officials repeatedly refused to reveal the cost of the railway network when bidding for the Games, insisting it was "unrelated to the bid".

This claim can be challenged, however, particularly because it is envisaged as such a key part of the transport plan for athletes and officials, as well as spectators.

The cost of the network is thought to be around the CNY¥58.41 billion (£6.7 billion/$8.52 billion/€7.44 billion) mark.

Beijing, which also hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, will be the home of the ice sports at the Games and will play host to curling, ice hockey and skating.

The majority of skiing events will be held in Zhangjiakou, located to the north-west of Beijing.