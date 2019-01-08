Ireland's Padraig Harrington has today been named as the captain of Europe's team for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

The 47-year-old has served as a vice-captain for the past three Ryder Cups, most recently under the leadership of Denmark’s Thomas Bjørn last September when Europe won the trophy back from the United States with an emphatic 17½-10½ victory in France.

Bjørn formed part of the five-person panel that selected Harrington, a three-time major champion, as his successor.

Harrington played in six consecutive Ryder Cups from 1999 to 2010 and was on the winning team four times.

He won The Open Championship in 2007 and 2008, and the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Championship in 2008.

"I've won three majors in my career but taking the Ryder Cup captaincy is a different level," Harrington was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"I want to find an edge to get the players to perform to best of their abilities and hopefully get a win.

"I'm really conscious that I have to find the edge and add to it.

"It's going to take a great deal of my time over the next two years to do it."

Harrington played at Whistling Straits in the PGA Championships held at the course in 2004, 2010, and 2015, missing the cut on the two most recent occasions.

He held off the likes of former world number one Lee Westwood of England to be named captain for next year's event.

Padraig Harrington has made six appearances at the Ryder Cup ©Getty Images

Westwood, who was also a vice-captain under Bjørn, has suggested he would prefer to assume the position at the 2022 edition in Italy's capital Rome.

"It seems to be a natural progression and it feels like the right time in my career," Harrington was reported as saying by BBC Sport.

"But just because it seems like the right time, I didn't think I should just come in and do it.

"I thought long and hard about it.

"It's possibly easier to be Ryder Cup captain at home, but I realise it was good timing in my career and probably the best chance for the team in an international setting, going to the US having me as captain at this time.

"I have the support of the players, then it really came down to whether I wanted to be in the hat.

"I'm putting it on the line.

"We know when you're a successful Ryder Cup captain it's great and a losing captain - it's his fault."

The US have not named their next captain.

Steve Stricker is among the leading contenders for the role.

Europe has triumphed at nine of the last 12 Ryder Cups.