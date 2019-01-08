Taiwan's top professional baseball league has opened a special exhibition in celebration of its 30th season this year.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), which is an associate member of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, has launched a "No One's Out" exhibition showcasing historic memorabilia from the league and moments dating back to the first season in 1990.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attended its grand opening, with CPBL commissioner John Wu saying it has been created to "honour and recognise the fans" for the role they have played in sustaining the league and cementing baseball as the county's leading sport.

Others to attend the ceremony included 1988 Olympic baseball player for Chinese Taipei and four-time CPBL home-run leader Lin Chung-Chiu, and current Lamigo Monkeys manager Hung I-Chung, who played in the league's inaugural season.

Chiu praised the league's founder Hung Teng-Sheng.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gave a speech at the exhibition's grand opening ©WBSC

"I want to thank Mr Hung for establishing professional baseball for Taiwanese players," he said.

"It is the top goal of Taiwanese players."

He also urged Hung to expand the league, however.

"Playing professional baseball is the dreams of the kids, please provide the future for these kids," he added.

Chung said the league has changed people's lives.

"I know there were so many obstacles and difficulties when Mr. Hung was trying to establish the league, but the founding of CPBL has changed the lives of baseball people and the landscape of Taiwan baseball," he said.

The new season will begin on March 23, with a match between the defending champions Lamigo Monkeys and the Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions.

The exhibition, which is at Huanshan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei City, will be open until March 31.