Saracens Rugby Club have acquired a 50 per cent stake in Vitality Netball Superleague team benecosMavericks which is aimed at helping to grow both organisations.

The agreement is claimed to be a mutually beneficial partnership for the North London Rugby Club and the netball outfit based in Hatfield.

As part of the agreement, benecosMavericks are now set to be renamed as the Saracens Mavericks.

The two English organisations are claimed to be culturally aligned through their "independent spirit and constant drive for sporting excellence".

Tim Hunt, who oversees the commercial operation at Saracens, claimed the Mavericks' culture made them a "perfect match" with Saracens.

"Netball is one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and we are excited to be joining forces with Mavericks," he said.

"Part of our growth strategy is to collaborate with others that share our ethos and help widen our audience reach.

"To achieve this, the dual-priority is to create an environment where our elite teams continually strive for sporting excellence and to inspire our local communities to lead healthier, happier lives through the positive power of sport.

"Mavericks mirror our culture making them a perfect match for Saracens."

It is claimed the strategic partnership includes sharing resources and insight for elite player performance, and access to a wider fan-base.

A commitment to community outreach programmes and the integration of business functions have also been cited as benefits.

Saracens Mavericks have played their first match under their new name ©Getty Images

Saracens are four-time winners of the English Premiership, while they won the European Rugby Champions Cup in both 2016 and 2017.

The newly renamed Saracens Mavericks are two-time Netball Superleague champions, with the team having claimed the title in 2007 and 2010.

Kathryn Ratnapala, director of netball for Saracens Mavericks, claimed the agreement offered an opportunity to become the ultimate franchise in the competition.

"This has been a fantastic opportunity to join forces with Saracens and continue to push to be the stand-out, ultimate franchise within Vitality Superleague," she said.

"Saracens have proved to be role models and leaders in their field and merging with this high-performance culture and club is a great step forward for Mavericks.

"We would like to thank Benecos for their support for the last two years as we continue to work with them as our title sponsor this season."