Rob DeMartini has been announced as the new President and chief executive of USA Cycling by the organisation's Board of Directors.

DeMartini will be leaving his role as President and chief executive of footwear manufactures New Balance Athletics, where he has been for 12 years.

He replaces Derek Bouchard-Hall, who announced he would be stepping down in October after three years in charge.

During his time at New Balance, DeMartini achieved one of the highest periods of growth in the athletic footwear and apparel industry, it is claimed, leading the expansion of international sales.

Before New Balance, DeMartini worked for Tyson Foods and Procter & Gamble.

He has also served on the Board of the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America, Welch’s and Aloha Food, and was chairman of the American Apparel and Footwear Association.

In addition he was a Board member of KaBOOM! and the Two Ten Footwear Foundation.

DeMartini is a passionate cyclist, having ridden in the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon for the last 11 years.

"As I join USA Cycling, I look forward to working closely with Chuck Hodge (chief of racing and events) in support of our members, event directors and race officials as well as Scott Schnitzspahn (vice-president of elite athletics) to prepare our riders for the Tokyo 2020 Games," said DeMartini.

"I am excited to join this capable team and very optimistic that we can better meet members' needs, grow the leadership role USA Cycling plays in our industry and make all disciplines of cycling stronger.

Bob Stapleton, USA Cycling's Chairman of the Board, added: "Our entire Board and management team enthusiastically welcome Rob as our new chief executive.

"His passion and ambition for both the future of USA Cycling and our sport is inspiring.

"He also brings the proven leadership, commercial skills and resources to elevate USA Cycling and to do more for our members, partners and athletes."

DeMartini will begin the position in February 2019.