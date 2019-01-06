Double Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich celebrated a second victory in two days with the German piloting his four-man team to success at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup event in Altenberg.

The German triumphed in front of a home crowd in yesterday's two-man event alongside Thorsten Margis.

The duo were joined by Candy Bauer and Martin Grothkopp in the four-man competition, with their quartet clocking a first run time of 54.15 seconds.

A second run of 54.32 gave the German crew a combined time of 1:48.47.

It placed them at the top of the overall standings, with the Latvian crew piloted by Oskars Kibermanis ending 0.31 seconds adrift in second place.

The podium was completed by the second German crew, led by Nico Walther, who clocked 1:48.98.

Friedrich heads the overall World Cup standings following the victory with 660 points.

Walther lies in second place with a tally of 625 points.

An all-German top three is completed by Johannes Lochner, who has a tally of 602.