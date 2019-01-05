Tristen Chernove has been named as the 2018 Canadian Para Cyclist of the Year for the third time in a row.

The 43-year-old earned the award from Canadian Cyclist having won three medals at the 2018 World Para Track Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

He also defended his title in the 68 kilometre C2 race at the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Maniago.

"It's amazing,” he said.

"It feels better over time.

"I think every year I have to work that much harder to continue with my success because the level of competition is constantly increasing and I'm having to find ways to train harder, get faster and maintain my top ranking."

Chernove is a reigning world champion both on the track and the road ©Getty Images

Chernove was diagnosed with an inherited disease in 2009 which affects the nerves in his feet.

The condition called Charcot-Marie Tooth disease causes muscle weakness in the foot and may make walking difficult.

"Ever since I started competing at the top level and internationally I have been able to find the tools for the fire to stay winning," he added.

"There are other Para-athletes doing extremely well also, but what is unique in my case is I'm world champion both on the track and the road, so two different disciplines."

The next big event for Chernove will be the Para Track World Championships in Apeldoorn in The Netherlands in March.