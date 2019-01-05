A seminar for teachers involved in the Judo for Children and Judo in Schools programmes was organised in Latvia.

Both projects are backed by the International Judo Federation (IJF) with the seminar hosted by the Latvian Judo Federation.

There were three parts of the event, which began with a demonstration of judo basics that children should learn when taking part in the sport at school.

The second part saw participants attempt to practice their new knowledge by themselves, including acrobatic elements and general exercises.

Practical exercises were part of the event ©IJF

A lecture about physical and physiological changes in school-age children was the third part of the seminar.

"The objective is that next year, small tournaments would be set up between these schools," a statement on the IJF website said.

"The federation is aiming to have more schools involved in the project, as the plan is to make judo lessons a compulsory element of the education of young people in Latvia."