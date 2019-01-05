The Americas Paralympic Committee has chosen Brian McKeever's three gold medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games as their 2018 Moment of the Year.

The 39-year-old Canadian, guided by Graham Nishikawa and Russell Kennedy, won all three visually impaired cross-country races for the second consecutive Games, becoming the most successful cross-country skier in Paralympic history.

"It's confirmation that we're still competitive even at ripe old age now," said McKeever, who now boasts 14 Paralympic gold medals.

"It's not just about chasing another victory, but it's actually seeing if we can work on weaknesses and improve."

McKeever's victories in Pyeongchang also saw him voted Allianz Best Male Athlete of the Month for March.

On top of his golds he also won two silvers and two bronze medals across cross-country and biathlon events.

Brazil won the Blind Football World Championships in 2018 for the fifth time ©IBSA

The APC's second best Moment of the Year was announced as Brazil's success in both the men's blind football and goalball World Championships.

Brazil's blind football team claimed their fifth world title in 2018 by defeating their rivals Argentina 2-0 in the final.

Goals from Ricardinho and Raimundo Nonato sealed the win, with Ricardinho ending the tournament as top scorer with 10.

The goalball team retained their title with an 8-3 victory over Germany in their final.

The win extended a dominant period for Brazil in the sport, who have now reached the podium at every major international event since 2012.

The third best moment was named as American Brenna Huckaby's victories in women's snowboard cross and SB-LL1 banked slalom in Pyeongchang.