Germany will meet Switzerland in the final of the Hopman Cup after they defeated hosts Australia today in the final Group A match.

With both Germany and Australia undefeated in the competition so far, the final match of Group A would determine who would meet the Swiss in the final of the mixed tennis tournament at the RAC Arena in Perth.

Angelique Kerber got Germany off to a good start, defeating Australia's Ash Barty 6-4, 6-4, before Alexander Zverev then confirmed his country's place in the final, beating Matt Ebden 6-4, 6-3.

Australia got a consolatory victory in the doubles match, winning against the German duo 4-0, 4-3.

Germany will now meet the Swiss pair of Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic in the final tomorrow.

Croatia's Donna Vekic beat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International to progress to the semis ©Getty Images

The remaining quarter-finals of the Brisbane International also took place at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

Croatia's Donna Vekic defeated Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-0 to progress to the semis of the Women's Tennis Association Premier event.

She will meet Karolína Plíšková of the Czech Republic, who triumphed against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.

In the men's competition, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France beat Australia's Alex De Minaur 6-4, 7-6 to meet Daniil Medvedev in the semis, after the Russian defeated Canada's Milos Raonic 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

The semi-finals will take place tomorrow.