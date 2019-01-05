Four locations have been selected by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for their newly-created youth development college basketball camps.

The new camps are part of the NCAA's reforms to college basketball and will provide promising Division I men's prospects with the opportunity to develop their skills and prepare for college as a student and athlete.

Up to 300 high school basketball players will be invited to compete in each of the two three-day sessions, that will take place at each location.

The locations have been picked in four different geographic regions.

The University of Houston will host the camp in the south region, while the University of Illinois will hold the mid-west region camp.

The east region camp will be held at the University of Connecticut and the Grand Canyon University will host the camp in the west region.

Participants of the NCAA camps will have an opportunity to develop their basketball skills and prepare for college as a student and athlete ©Getty Images

The first session will be held from July 23 to 25, with the second from July 26 to 28.

Participants will take part in sessions improving their basketball skills, as well as educational sessions on the academic eligibility process, health and wellness and other life-skills.

All expenses for participants and a chaperone will be paid by the NCAA.

College coaches will also be allowed to attend for evaluation and recruiting purposes.

Participants can either nominate themselves or be nominated by their high school federations or college coaches.

They will then be selected by a committee of NCAA and National Association of Basketball Coaches members in May 2019.