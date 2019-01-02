The deadline for a selfie contest run by the organisers of the 2019 European Games in Minsk has been extended for a second time.

Entries for the competition, which encourages participants to take a photo of themselves in front of a sporting venue or while taking part in a sporting activity before uploading it using the hashtag #Minsk2019, had been due to close on December 31.

The deadline for the contest, being run in conjunction with Radio Belarus, has now, though, been extended to February 25.

The original deadline announced when the competition was launched last April was the end of October 2018.

So far, photos have been uploaded from countries such as China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Canada, Germany, Pakistan, Finland, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Algeria, Nigeria, Vietnam and Tajikistan, Minsk 2019 claim.

Thanks to your interest we will extend our selfie contest 'My greetings to the 2nd European Games 2019' until 25th of February. The contest organized in cooperation with the international radio 'Belarus'. #minsk2019 #europeangames #brightyear #brightyou pic.twitter.com/coa8bbCKMC — The 2nd European Games (@Minsk2019BY) December 29, 2018

After February, the second stage of the contest is due to take place where the photographs that passed the jury selection will be voted on.

Three winners from the 10 most popular photographs will be picked by a jury.

Those that win will receive tickets for the European Games, merchandise and a certificate.

The second European Games are due to take place in the Belarus capital from June 21 to 30.