Several tennis players who have represented Australia at the Olympic Games were honoured by the World Olympians Association (WOA) today during a special ceremony at the Brisbane International tournament.

John Millman, Sam Groth, Renae Stubbs and Wayne Arthurs were all presented with OLY post-nominal titles in front of fans at the Pat Rafter Arena in a ceremony organised by the Australian Olympic Committee.

The initiative was launched in November 2017, with all athletes to have taken part in an Olympic Games now eligible for the title.

The four players were presented with their OLY certificate and exclusive OLY pin by Olympian Paul Gonzalez OLY, Acting President of the Queensland Olympic Council, and Olympic swimmer Cate Campbell.

Millman and Groth both made their Olympic debuts at Rio 2016, playing together in the doubles.

"Being called up to represent Australia at the Olympics was the proudest moment of my career," Millman said.

"Being able to share it with teammates like Sam Groth was special."

Groth in his own speech, highlighted the value of sharing the Olympic experience with athletes from other sports.

"As a tennis player we have a lot of big events but the Olympics is bigger than our sport," he said.

"Being a part of the Australian Olympic team in Rio and being able to see firsthand the dedication so many athletes have put in their whole life to get there - we have Grand Slams four times a year but to represent your country at the Olympics is so special.

"The Olympics holds a special part in Australian hearts."

Since the scheme was launched in 2017 more than 10,000 Olympians have been granted the honour, while WOA President Joel Bouzou OLY, admitted they were "delighted" to hold today’s ceremony.

"Alongside their exceptional achievements on the court, it is pleasing to see so many of the players dedicating their time, energy and passion to causes outside of tennis, using their status and the unifying power of sport to drive change and create a better world," he said.