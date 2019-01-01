As largely expected, Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and Sweden's Stina Nilsson won the men’s and women’s races respectively today, as stage three of the International Ski Federation Cross-Country Tour de Ski took place in Val Muestair.

Klæbo took the win in the men’s event in the Swiss resort having already come out on top at stage one’s sprint in Tolbach and the World Cup stop in Davos on December 15.

Nilsson, meanwhile, claimed her victory having also won in both Tolbach and Davos.

Klæbo took his win on the 1.4 kilometres course in a time of 3min 3.78sec, beating Italy’s Federico Pellegrino by 2.35 seconds.

Third was Russia’s Sergey Ustiugov, just over three seconds behind.

The Tour du Ski leader before today’s race, another Russian Alexander Bolshunov, did not make the final.

It means he has now dropped to third in the standings, with Klæbo taking the lead and Ustiugov jumping into second place.

Until today’s race, no man had previously won two sprints in the same Tour.

On the women’s side, Nilsson gained victory with a time of 3:31.91, ahead of two team-mates from the United States.

Sophie Caldwell and Jessica Diggins came second and third, though they were both given the same time.

The result was decided by photo-finish after both crossed the line exactly 2.27 seconds behind Nilsson.

Diggins’ third place finish sees her move up to first in the overall Tour rankings, replacing Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva, who drops to third.

Nilsson’s win today sees her sit sixth.

The next stage of the Tour is due take place tomorrow in Oberstdorf in Germany, with both men and women competing in mass start races.