A new year of beach volleyball action is set to begin tomorrow when the Federation of International Beach Volleyball (FIVB) DELA Beach Open gets underway in The Hague.

Madelein Mappelink and Sanne Keizer are set to lead the way for the hosts at the Four-Star event, due to conclude on Sunday (January 6), at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark.

They are one of 10 teams from The Netherlands taking part and have been seeded second, behind only the 2018 gold medallists April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States.

The same tournament last year was Mappelink and Keizer’s first as a pairing and saw them reach the knockout rounds.

They made their first podium shortly afterwards when they won the silver medal at the Mersin Three-Star in Turkey, before claiming gold at the European Championships, eventually qualifying for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals.

Dutch pair Alexander Brouver and Robert Meeuvsen are the fourth seeds in the men's draw ©FIVB

On the men’s side it will be Alexander Brouver and Robert Meeuvsen leading the way for the Dutch as fourth seeds.

At the same event last year they won the bronze medal as the only Dutch team to make the podium.

In March they won gold at the Doha Four Star and Aalsmeer One Star.

Action in The Hague is scheduled to start with the qualifying rounds.