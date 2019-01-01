Several new rules proposed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Rules Committee in 2018, including the introduction of the four quarters match format as standard, have been brought into force today.

The Committee suggests changes to the rules every two years, with the latest changes implemented today.

International matches have been split into four quarters for some time, but the FIH have now decided to implement the same format at all levels to achieve "uniformity".

"The four quarters has additional advantages at junior levels of the sport in which coaches often umpire youth/school matches and the additional breaks provide for coaching opportunities," they added.

Other changes include the removal of goalkeeping privileges for a substitute outfield player.

Previously teams have been allowed to substitute their goalkeeper for an outfield player who would retain goalkeeping privileges such as the ability to use their feet to save shots at goal.

The rule was often used by teams losing late in a match and when used the player would often be referred to as the "kicking back".

The FIH have now announced, however, a "mandatory experiment" has come into force which removes this option.

Teams will no longer be able to substitute their goalkeeper under the new rules ©Getty Images

From now on, teams either must continue with a goalkeeper in full protective gear or substitute them and play with no goalkeeper at all.

The FIH claim they hope the change will make the game safer as outfield players "will not be entitled to use their body to stop shots at goal".

The other new rules see changes to both attacking and defensive free hits, but they have not been met with universal support.

England Hockey have released a statement saying they will not implement the new rules during the current season.

"In normal circumstances England Hockey does not implement rule changes mid-season apart from where there are potential safety implications which required swifter action," they said.

"The changes proposed by the FIH have far reaching implications for the grass roots of hockey and, therefore, we intend to seek clarification on the rationale behind the decision as well as understand the potential impact of the rule changes amongst participants and officials at all levels.

"We will communicate more about this in early 2019."