USA Wheelchair Rugby have announced that 37 athletes will attend their 2019 Parapan American Games team selection camp in January.

More than 40 male and female players were invited to attend, with the Selection Committee receiving four petitions for an invite which they granted.

Athletes will attend the camp from January 2 to 6.

The Committee will nominate up to 16 athletes at the conclusion of the camp to train for a spot on the 2019 Parapan American Games team, which will be named in May.

The United States wheelchair rugby team recently won bronze at the Invictus Games in Sydney

The Parapan American Games will take place in Lima next August and will be the last chance for the American team to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The selected team will also compete at the 2019 Four Nations Invitational hosted by Lakeshore Foundation in May and the World Wheelchair Rugby Challenge in Tokyo next October.

USA Wheelchair Rugby has had recent success, winning bronze at both the International Wheelchair Rugby Federation World Championships and the Invictus Games.

