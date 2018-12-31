Goalball UK successfully ran their first school competition in Sheffield as part of the organisation's National Schools Competition Programme.

The competition consisted of five teams from three primary schools across Sheffield.

Twenty games of goalball were played, with Beck Primary School A team eventually emerging as Sheffield School Goalball Champions.

The Arches School Sports Partnership, an organisation which works to ensure children receive high quality physical education, hosted the event and provided sport leaders.

Great to celebrate our first cohort of our National Schools Competition today. Winners were Beck A team @Nick_Wells22 ...Thanks to @ArchesSSP for hosting 🔵💙 @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/NiXfx9mXBf — Goalball UK (@GoalballUK) December 6, 2018

The National Schools Competition Programme aims to deliver after-school goalball activities and competitive opportunities to blind, partially sighted and disadvantaged children and young people, coaching them alongside their sighted peers.

It was launched in April following a generous grant of nearly £100,000 ($1278,000/€112,000) from BBC Children in Need.

"The ambition is to build on after-school engagement to create regional and, eventually, national tournaments so we can give disadvantaged children the chance to compete in world class venues," Mark Winder, chief executive of Goalball UK, said at the time.