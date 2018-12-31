International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) President Rafael Santonja visited Dubai as part of his busy schedule around the world.

Santonja made the trip to the United Arab Emirates city to attend the Gulf Classic tournament.

As well as attending the event, he visited the IFBB Academy in Dubai where he was greeted by its leader Brigadier Abdulkarim.

The Academy is one of the biggest operating under the banner of the IFBB, with Santonja meeting team members who train and work there.

Rafael Santonja visited the IFBB Academy in Dubai ©IFBB

The IFBB President has also visited competitions in Spain and Algeria as part of his travels to end the year.

In November, he attended the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Japanese capital Tokyo.