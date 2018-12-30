The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has launched its new wfdf.sport domain name delivered by the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

More than 100 global brands, media agencies, and event organisers use the .sport domain.

GAISF claim that it allows brands to become distinct in a crowded digital world.

WFDF have joined other governing bodies, such as the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, International Netball Federation and World Baseball Softball Confederation, in using the domain.

"In today´s internet world of so many domain names and extensions, WFDF´s use of the wfdf.sport domain will provide much greater visibility and searchability for the Flying Disc community names," WFDF President Robert Rauch said.

"Using the strict criteria applied by GAISF enhances the legitimacy and credibility of Flying Disc‘s public communications and makes us a member of the exclusive ‘.sport‘ community'.

"GAISF has undertaken tremendous efforts over the last decade to ensure that '.sport' domains are used exclusively by reliable members and partners of the organised sport family."

Flying disc has joined sports such as netball, baseball and softball, and waterski and wakeboard in using the exclusive .sport domain delivered by GAISF ©Getty Images

Rauch added: "WFDF is pleased to be able to contribute to the virtual unification of the sporting movement with GAISF as its partner.

"WFDF will be able to better serve its membership needs by providing suitable and descriptive sub-domains from the '.sport' portfolio for it members, events, and disciplines."

The domain wfdf.sport was officially launched yesterday.

Members of the WFDF and flying disc community will have exclusive access to the use of sport related domains from the .sport portfolio.

"GAISF’s mission is to serve and support its Members through innovative initiatives and opportunities to enhance each Federation’s standing in the sports movement," Philippe Gueisbuhler, GAISF director, said.

"We are happy to welcome the World Flying Disc Federation, which joins the 60 plus International Federations already part of the '.sport' ecosystem.

"WFDF continues to grow in popularity, and a “.sport” domain will ensure the federation and its events maximize their visibility in 2019 and beyond."