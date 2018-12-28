Cologne in Germany will host next year's European Intellectually Impaired Judo Championships, it has been announced.

The German Paralympic Committee confirmed the contract for staging the event had been given to the German Judo Federation.

The competition is scheduled to take place at the ASV-Sporthalle in Cologne from October 19 to 20.

It will be organised by the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments, the International Judo Federation and the European Judo Union.

Gold medals will be on offer in two classes - levels one and two - at the 2019 edition of the event.

Judoka in level one are able to compete against able-bodied athletes and can carry out most techniques.

Cologne has become a regular host of visually impaired judo competitions and staged the inaugural World Championships in 2017 ©DJB

Those in level two are able to do a smaller number of techniques.

Competitors in the first category will battle it out for continental glory on the opening day of the Championships, with the second level following on the final day.

Cologne has become a regular host of visually impaired judo competitions and staged the inaugural World Championships in 2017.

Germany were the dominant force at the event as they won seven titles.

The European Intellectually Impaired Judo Championships are expected to be held every four years.