The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has opened the bidding process for the 2019 and 2020 World Tour Grand Finals.

The season-ending event brings together the top 16 men's and women's singles players and the top eight doubles pairings who have all qualified from the regular World Tour circuit.

As well as hosting the action, winning cities also stage the ITTF Star Awards which recognise the best in table tennis from the previous year.

This year's tournament concluded in Incheon in South Korea earlier this month.

"The recently concluded Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon, Korea, was watched live by 15,000 spectators at the Namdong Gymnasium, and saw record-breaking viewership, being broadcasted in 120 countries with close to 250 hours of air time across the globe," an ITTF statement said in their pitch for bidders.

The event ends the table tennis season ©Getty Images

"The Grand Finals was also seen by 68.3 million unique TV viewers in China alone, with another 30 million from other parts of the world tuning into the action."

The Star Awards have been described as the "Oscars of Table Tennis".

"Inaugurated in 2013, the ITTF Star Awards will be in its seventh year in 2019, guaranteeing a grand celebration of the best players' and coaches' international achievements in 2019, as well as their popularity among table tennis fans and enthusiasts around the world," the ITTF said.

"The evening of glitz and glamour at the Incheon 2018 ITTF Star Awards this December was watched live by over one million fans across all ITTF social media platforms, reaching over 50.9 million impressions.

"With the 2019 and 2020 editions promising to be bigger and better than ever, make sure that you’re a part of it all by submitting your bid."