Jordan Olympic's Committee (JOC) has expressed its confidence in the upcoming year following its final Board meeting of 2018.

The JOC bBard met before the JOC General Assembly to discuss the progress made in 2018 and the expectations for 2019.

Highlights of the year included Jordan's record medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games, the doubling in size of the team sent the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires compared to the 2014 event in Nanjing and the completion of the Olympic Preparation Centre and Program.

Jordan won a total of 11 medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, including two gold.

Their previous best performance had been at Guangzhou 2010 where they six medals, two of them gold.

Jordan sent a team of 12 athletes to Buenos Aires 2018 compared to six for Nanjing 2014.

Areas to improve within each of JOC's five strategic drivers were identified, including sports psychology and further federation development.

The Jordan Prevention of Harrassment and Abuse in Sport (PHAS) regulations were presented to the Board, with the JOC President Prince Feisal Al Hussein emphasising the importance of implementing the regulations and policies over the next year.

Jordan Olympic Committee President Prince Feisal Al Hussein claimed he was "pleased and greatly encouraged" by the progress they had made in 2018 and were confident of another successful year in 2019 ©JOC

Another topic discussed was qualification for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Board acknowledged that its target of 20 athletes for Tokyo 2020 could be too ambitious, but was still confident that Jordan would send its strongest ever team to the Games.

"As we reach the end of 2018 and the half-way point of our four-year strategic plan, we are very pleased and greatly encouraged by the progress that we have made," Prince Feisal said.

"We set ourselves very ambitious targets in order to ensure that we and our national federations work as hard as we can to achieve success for Jordan.

"Our team for Tokyo 2020 is shaping up to be our strongest team yet and we have no doubt they will help us to achieve our objective: to inspire a new generation of Jordanian sportsmen and women.

"As we move in to 2019, we will continue to help empower the roles of the national federations in Jordan, as we look to further improve the landscape for our athletes in the years to come.

"However, the National Federations also need to take responsibility and we have high expectations for them in 2019."

The JOC Board is due meet again in February.