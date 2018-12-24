Shawn Tay has officially taken over as President of the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) following the resignation of Lukas Hinder.

Switzerland's Hinder announced in June that he would be stepping down "to bring all parties closer together in how they interpret dance as sport".

Tay, from Singapore, was lined-up to take the top job after a five-month transitional period and has now taken the reigns full time.

An official handover ceremony was held where Hinder, who will now become Honorary President, passed to Tay the President's gavel.

Tay, a former first vice president and secretary general at the WFDF, will now serve until 2021.

Hinder had been WDSF President since January 2016 after taking over from Spaniard Carlos Freitag, who resigned due to health reasons.

"In his speech the newly declared WDSF President Mr. Tay emphasised his commitment to dance-sport with its multiple disciplines and thanked the Presidium and his family for support," a WDSF statement said.

"Mr. Tay also spoke about his vision and innovative changes that will bring dance-sport disciplines Games-ready for the International Olympic Committee, as well as improvements for athletes via better competitions and effective competition formats."

Break-dancing appeared at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games this year.

No other WDSF event had featured at an Olympic Games before.

"I decided to take this step to bring all parties closer together in how they interpret dance as sport," Hinder said when stepping aside in June.

"I had cordial meetings with my Presidium colleagues who understood and accepted my decision.

"This also included a very satisfactory reconciliation and agreement with our first vice-president, Shawn Tay."