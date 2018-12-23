The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) introduced goalball to India by holding a development workshop in the capital of New Delhi.

The workshop took place over three days as part of the National Athletics Championship for the Blind, the Indian Blind Sports Association's biggest event of the year.

Attendees were given theoretical and practical training on rules, coaching and officiating in cooperation with the Goalball India Federation.

Tips were also given on team preparation as well as the administration of sport documentation.

A similar workshop was held in South Africa last month, becoming the fourth goalball event to take place in Africa ©IBSA

A total of 132 athletes, coaches and officials from across India participated, with some trying goalball for the first time.

Participants were given new balls, eye-shades and game paperwork to encourage them to continue playing goalball.

They will have the chance to test their new skills at the National Goalball Championships in January.

The workshop in India was the latest development activity carried out by IBSA Goalball, with a similar event held in Stellenbosch in South Africa in November.

This was the fourth session held in Africa so far.