The Midol brothers from France both made the podium for the second day in succession at the International Ski Federation Ski Cross World Cup in Innichen.

Bastian and Jonathan claimed silver and bronze respectively today, with Bastian getting his own back over his elder brother, who seized gold yesterday.

Beating both of them today was Switzerland's Joos Berry, whose win sees his country claim the 2018 Cross Alps Tour (CAT) best nation honours.

With the last event of 2018 now over, Bastian Midol's second place today saw him win the CAT top men's award.

"It feels very good," Berry said afterwards.

"I know I can be fast, and today I proved it.

"It was a great day and I’m very happy."

On the women's side Fanny Smith's unbeaten run this season finally came to an end as the Swiss finished fifth.

The final event of the 2018 Cross Alps Tour saw Sandra Naeslund (SWE) taking top spot on the day to defend her CAT ladies' title in Innichen!



Today's top 3:

1 - @sandranaslund 🇸🇪

2 - @bigairmar 🇨🇦

3 - Sanna Luedi 🇨🇭



Results - https://t.co/JevxGzn6OWhttps://t.co/T41R0yJ1S5 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) December 22, 2018

Claiming the top prize instead was Sweden's defending overall World Cup champion Sandra Naeslund, who lead for the majority of the race to claim her 10th victory on the circuit.

The win also sees her defend her CAT women's title.

"It feels great to be back on top," she said.

"I got some confidence yesterday and kept believing in my skiing.

"I knew that Marielle [Thompson] was really fast in the upper and middle part of the course, so my coach said 'don't give her any chance, just go for it, and it worked out.'"

Thompson had the lead early on in the race but in the end had to settle for silver, having finished fourth yesterday.

It marks her second podium in three races having missed the entire 2017-2018 seaosn with a knee injury.

Claiming the bronze was Switzerland's Sanna Luedi, who found herself on the podium for the first time in almost five years.