Former pole vault world record holder Sergey Bubka has been re-elected as President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU).

The 55-year-old former pole vaulter,winner of an Olympic gold at medal at Seoul representing the Soviet Union, will serve for another four-year term after an election at their General Assembly in Kiev.

Bubka, who also won six World Championship gold medals and set 35 world records, has already held the position for 13 years since 2005.

In a post on Twitter, Bubka, also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member and senior vice-president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, claimed it is a "great honour" to be re-elected.

Вітання Сергія Бубки з нагоди дня народження НОК



Дорогі друзі!

Щиро вітаю велику українську Олімпійську родину зі знаковою датою для всього нашого спорту – Днем заснування Національного олімпійського комітету! pic.twitter.com/Q7vKo03dxZ — НОК України (@OlympicUA) December 22, 2018

Bubka added: "Thanks Ukrainian Olympic family and National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

"Thanks IOC, ANOC (Association of National Olympic Committees) and EOC (European Olympic Committees) for permanent support.

"Proud to serve for Olympic Movement."