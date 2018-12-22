Australian Olympic taekwondo champion Lauren Burns has asked her fellow athletes for help in gaining a postgraduate qualification.

The 44-year-old, who won her country's first Olympic gold in taekwondo at her home Sydney Games in 2000, is studying for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and has asked current Australian athletes to complete a survey to help with her research.

The martial artist is exploring the importance of lifestyle, relationships, psychological and performance factors in elite sport and says completing the survey will help athletes plan for the future.

The governing body of taekwondo in Australia, Australian Taekwondo, have put out a call for athletes to get involved.

Lauren Burns' gold in 2000 was Australia's first in taekwondo ©Getty Images

To complete the survey athletes must have competed at the state level or above within the past 10 years.



Burns' gold in 2000 came in the women's under-49 kilogram class.

Prior to that she also won a bronze at the World Championships in 1997.

More information on the survey can be found here.