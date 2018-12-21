The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) have cleared 10 more athletes to represent new countries.

It comes after the IAAF Council approved new transfer of allegiance rules earlier this year.

Eight of the athletes are now eligible to represent their new nation with immediate effect, while the other two will have their transfers completed in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Three of the transfers see athletes switch allegiance to Sweden, two of whom, Adhanom Abraha and Samrawit Mengsteab, have transferred from Eritrea.

The other transfers which have been completed immediately are Nick Ekelund-Arenander,Denmark to Sweden, Abdelhamid Zerrifi, Algeria to France, Ontoniel Costa Badjana, Guinea-Bissau to Portugal, Mohamed Ali, Somalia to The Netherlands, Yanique Haye-Smith, Jamaica to Turks and Caicos Islands, and Yunier Perez Romero, Cuba to Spain.

United States middle distance runner Blake Haney will be eligible to represent Canada from July 10, 2019, while Greece's javelin thrower Paraskevas Batzavalis will be able to represent Cyprus from June 1, 2021.

Since the new rules were brought in the IAAF say their Nationality Review Panel has received 24 complete applications, some of which are still under review.

The new rules require a minimum three-year waiting period before an athlete may transfer to represent another Member Federation, and the provision of evidence that those countries are offering full citizenship and associated rights.

No athlete can transfer before the age of 20 or transfer more than once.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said he is "pleased" to see the new system working.

"We reviewed the rules governing transfer of allegiance for the specific purpose of protecting our athletes from any abuses that occurred under the previous system," he said.

"I'm pleased to see the new system is now working as we intended, allowing athletes with a genuine connection to a new country to represent that country after appropriate checks and balances."