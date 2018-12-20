Action has started at what has become the first International Ski Federation Snowboard Cross World Cup of the season today, with qualifying runs in Cervinia.

The event in the Italian resort should have been the second of the new season, but a lack of snow in Montafon forced the official season opener last Sunday (December 16) to be cancelled.

As a result a second race has been scheduled in Cervinia on Saturday (December 22) while qualifying for the first race took place today.

Setting the fastest time on the men’s side was Germany’s Martin Noerl.

The 25-year-old, who has never made the podium at a World Cup event, set a time of 1min, 15.18sec to finish on top.

Coming in second was Hagen Kearney from the United States who crossed the line in 1:16.95, while another German, Konstantin Schad finished third, in 1:17.00.

Last year’s overall World Cup winner Pierre Vaultier from France managed a time of 1:17.07, which sees him sixth.

France did qualify top of the pile on the women’s side though, thanks to Nelly Moenne Loccoz who set a time of 1:22.46.

The two-time World Championship silver medallist finished just ahead of the reigning World Cup and defending Cervinia champion Michela Moioli.

The Italian managed a time of 1:22.89 on home snow while her compatriot Raffaella Brutto finished third with 1:23.16.

Fanny Smith has backed up her ski cross win in Arosa by qualifying fastest in Innichen ©Getty Images

Also taking place today was qualifying action on the Ski Cross World Cup circuit in Innichen.

Qualifying in first place for the women’s final was Fanny Smith from Switzerland.

The bronze medallist from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics has started the season in fine form, having won the season opening event in Arosa.

Her time today of 1:18.37 saw her advance in first, while her compatriot Sanna Luedi set the second best time at 1:18.90.

Going through in third was the Sochi 2014 Olympic champion from Canada Mariella Thompson, who managed 1:19.48.

In total 16 boarders have made it through to tomorrow’s racing, the last being Canada’s Mikayla Martin who managed a time of 1:21.57.

Meanwhile in the men’s event it was Bastien Midol from France who qualified in first, with a time of 1:15.12.

The 2016 Winter X Games silver medallist set the fastest time ahead of Italy’s Siegmar Klotz and Canada’s Kevin Drury, who set times of 1:15.42 and 1:15.63 respectively.

The winner in Arosa, Jonas Lenherr from Switzerland, has also qualified, but down in 13th place with a time of 1.16.26.

In both Innichen and Cervinia the titles will be decided tomorrow.