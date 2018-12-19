Cai Qi, President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee (BOCOG), has said 2019 will be decisive in terms of the construction and ultimate operation of venues for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Addressing the second Beijing 2022 Executive Committee meeting at its headquarters in the Shougang Industrial Park, Cai emphasised that the construction of venues should be completed to the highest standard.

He added that all preparation work should be undertaken in accordance with Games-orientated operations.

According to BOCOG, Beijing 2022 will utilise 26 competition and non-competition venues located in the three clusters of downtown Beijing, Yanqing district and neighboring Zhangjiakou.

Cai Qi, President of the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee, has addressed the second meeting of the Executive Committee on the subject of construction and preparation ©Getty Images

Among them, three have been selected as the model venues, namely the National Aquatics Centre or the "Water Cube", which will host curling events, the newly-built National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing and the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.



BOCOG also emphasised that co-ordination efforts will be further strengthened in all fields, including accommodation, transportation, security, selection of mascots, preparation for both Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and test events.