The next event on the International Biathlon Union World Cup circuit begins in Nove Mesto in the Czech Republic tomorrow.

The three day competition is the third stop of this year’s World Cup season and it will begin with the men’s 10 kilometre sprint.

The race, which will start at 4.30pm local time, will feature Norway’s World Cup leader Johannes Thingnes Bø, who has already won three World Cup races this season.

Last time out in Hochfilzen the 25-year-old, who also won individual Olympic gold in Pyeongchang this year, claimed sprint victory in a time of 24min, 49.2sec with one penalty.

Nove Mesto did not feature on the IBU World Cup circuit last year, but did in 2016 ©Getty Images

Also, on the entry list is Frenchman Martin Fourcade, who finished second last weekend in the sprint but then won the pursuit.

He will be looking to go one better in the sprint tomorrow, as will Germany’s Benedikt Doll, who finished third last time out.

Following tomorrow’s race, the women’s 7.5km sprint will take place on Friday (December 21), before both the men’s and women’s pursuits go ahead on Saturday (December 22).

The competition will then end with both mass start races on Sunday (December 23).