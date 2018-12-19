The 2016 to 2017 audited accounts of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will be presented to members once again at the body's Annual General Meeting tomorrow, it has been reported.

According to the Kenyan website Daily Nation, members will be able to read through the accounts and vote on them at the meeting scheduled to take place at the Panari Hotel in Nairobi.

Speaking after an Executive Committee meeting at NOCK’s offices, acting secretary general Francis Mutuki reportedly said the forensic report will be presented by accountancy firm PKF International.

The accounts were originally put before the General Assembly in September, at which point NOCK’s membership failed to approve the report.

It all follows a corruption scandal related to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, during which seven NOCK officials including former secretary general Francis Paul Kanyili were accused of misappropriating public funds meant for the athletes.

Several NOCK officials including former secretary general Francis Paul Kanyili, left, have been accused of corruption ©Getty Images

Detectives have long been seeking to establish whether there is evidence that they either misused or stole money allocated to the Kenyan team that travelled to Brazil.

Tomorrow’s meeting will begin at 10am local time and will be followed by a media briefing.

Mutuku said they will also inform the General Assembly on the intended structural changes to NOCK which were announced last month.

A significant restructuring is planned for the new year which will see four new positions created in the areas of finance, administration, projects and communications.

The new management team will run NOCK’s affairs on a daily basis, while the Executive Committee will engage, “predominantly with Board matters”.