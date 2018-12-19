The Jamaican Olympic Association (JOA) has inducted governing bodies for five sports into its membership.

Organisations for modern pentathlon, archery, roller sports, lawn bowls and fitness and bodybuilding have all been brought into the fold.

It takes the number of sports under the JOA banner up to 46.

"The Jamaica Olympic Association is in the business of empowering and capacity building, not for resume building and profiling purposes, but to give our members a sense that they can; for we can and together we can become," said JOA President Christopher Samuda to Loop Jamaica.

"Yes, we give our members a sense of entitlement to victory, to success and we make no apology for this.

Archery is one of the sports to be recognised ©Getty Images

"We give them a belief that if the world can, then as citizens of the global village and residents of Jam Rock they can."

Audrey Allwood-Mullings, President of the Jamaica Fitness and Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, welcomed the news.

"I remember when I used to compete in bodybuilding and fitness years ago, I wished we were supported by the JOA," she said.

"But now, being the President I decided to apply and now we're a part of the JOA and this is a good thing for us because we need the support to take the sport further to where we want to take it."